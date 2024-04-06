John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 60,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 21,931 shares.The stock last traded at $26.02 and had previously closed at $26.03.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 409,447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,840,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 236,485 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 170.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 89,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 56,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

