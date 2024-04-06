Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

