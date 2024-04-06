Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Sells $12,183.00 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $12,183.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,815.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $11,879.82.

On Monday, March 4th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $11,204.64.

On Monday, January 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $10,105.38.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 67,792,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after purchasing an additional 305,798 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after purchasing an additional 618,120 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

