JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEUFree Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF comprises about 1.1% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF worth $18,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

