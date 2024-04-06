JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $189.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $189.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.00.

RGA opened at $193.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.60. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $132.72 and a twelve month high of $195.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.26 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 2,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,124.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

