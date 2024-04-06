JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$47.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. National Bankshares decreased their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins decreased their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.35.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE
BCE Stock Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0448065 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.998 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.