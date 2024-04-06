JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$47.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. National Bankshares decreased their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins decreased their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.35.

Get BCE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at C$44.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.82. BCE has a 12 month low of C$43.96 and a 12 month high of C$65.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0448065 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.998 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.