Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 2,418,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,016,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 92.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 401,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 504,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 115,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 457,945 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

