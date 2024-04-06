Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 2,418,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,016,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Jumia Technologies Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 92.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 401,315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 455.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 504,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 115,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 457,945 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
