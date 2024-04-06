K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KNT. Desjardins lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.97.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

