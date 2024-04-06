KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.11.

KB Home Price Performance

KB Home stock opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. KB Home has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $546,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,971.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005 in the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

