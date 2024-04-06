Keep Network (KEEP) Market Cap Hits $200.87 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $200.87 million and $224,038.71 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,288,242 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
