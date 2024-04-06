Kempner Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,456 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 3.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 134,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

