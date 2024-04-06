Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $24.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KMT. StockNews.com cut Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,786 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1,186.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 820,864 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth about $15,400,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kennametal by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

