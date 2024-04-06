Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average of $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

