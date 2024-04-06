Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

KNSA stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $273,825.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $111,695.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,109 shares of company stock worth $709,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

