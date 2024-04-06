Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEX. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. Kirby has a one year low of $66.42 and a one year high of $99.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $593,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,150,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $1,537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $593,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

