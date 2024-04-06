KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in KLA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $10.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $682.84. The company had a trading volume of 712,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,060. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $643.42.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

