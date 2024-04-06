Komodo Trading 34.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $66.26 million and approximately $9.23 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00072654 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00040407 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00018644 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,701,957 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

