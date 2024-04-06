Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.40

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 283740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Kootenay Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.73.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

