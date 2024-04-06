Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.24

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.24 and last traded at $81.01, with a volume of 11100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.00.

Kubota Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 7.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kubota Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Machinery, Water/Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment offers tractors, tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest equipment, vegetable machinery, and other related equipment; mini rice center, seedling raising, rice polishing, and gardening facilities; weighing, measuring, control equipment and systems, and air purifiers; engines for agricultural machinery, construction and industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

