L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.02 and a beta of 0.78. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

