L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Price Performance
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in L.B. Foster stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.85% of L.B. Foster as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
L.B. Foster Company Profile
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L.B. Foster
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.