Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.54-6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-5.650 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 2.1 %

LW opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $383,220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,658,000 after buying an additional 69,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after buying an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

