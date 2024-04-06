Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.48

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.48 and traded as high as $41.38. Lazard shares last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 987,519 shares traded.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -206.18%.

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $2,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,219,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,565,000 after purchasing an additional 436,034 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

