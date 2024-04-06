Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $545.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $491.00 to $545.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LII. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennox International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $469.08.

Lennox International Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE LII opened at $480.48 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $501.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Tobam increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

