LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Trading Up 3.6%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 126,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 465,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LG Display Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 27.97% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LG Display by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Articles

