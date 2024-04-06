LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $74.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $88.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.50.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In other news, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $1,216,784.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,430 shares in the company, valued at $70,240,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $135,683.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 105.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in LGI Homes by 154.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.