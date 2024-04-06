Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lifezone Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LZM opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. Lifezone Metals has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifezone Metals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lifezone Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Lifezone Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the third quarter worth $279,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lifezone Metals by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 285,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 67,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Lifezone Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,354,000.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

Lifezone Metals Limited operates as a metals company in the battery metals supply chain of extraction, processing, and recycling. It supplies low-carbon and sulphur dioxide emission metals to the battery and EV markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.