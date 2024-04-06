Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.03.

A number of analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.31 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

