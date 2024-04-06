Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.03.
A number of analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.
Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.71.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.31 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
