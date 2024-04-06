Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Up 7%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.96. 907,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,295,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Lilium Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lilium by 230.7% during the second quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 4,672,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 3,260,011 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lilium by 297.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,349,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,249 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lilium in the third quarter worth $1,609,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Lilium by 330.7% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 2,322,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training, maintenance operations, material and battery management, global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

