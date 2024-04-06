Lindsay Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Lindsay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lindsay to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $116.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $137.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lindsay by 195.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNN

Lindsay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.