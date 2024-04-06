Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading Down 3.9%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.44. 660,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,795,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $844.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $32,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $22,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $15,763,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $15,303,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $6,877,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

