Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMT opened at $455.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

