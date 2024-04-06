L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $426.95

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €426.95 ($459.09) and traded as high as €432.40 ($464.95). L’Oréal shares last traded at €421.35 ($453.06), with a volume of 497,628 shares.
L’Oréal Trading Down 1.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is €441.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €427.02.
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
