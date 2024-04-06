Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.82) EPS for the quarter, reports. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 694.98%. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.

Lottery.com Stock Performance

Lottery.com stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Lottery.com has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lottery.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lottery.com by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lottery.com by 3,714.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 92,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lottery.com by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 758,217 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

