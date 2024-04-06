Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.72. 6,226,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 36,994,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,301,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after acquiring an additional 546,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.