Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $490.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $356.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.13. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

