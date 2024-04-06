Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,397 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 3.8% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

NYSE:DHI opened at $158.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

