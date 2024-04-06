Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Has $33.66 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 19.1% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

