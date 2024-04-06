Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) CMO Rebecca Taub Sells 27,506 Shares

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $6,693,860.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,701,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Taub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rebecca Taub sold 27,845 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.14, for a total transaction of $6,825,923.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $243.04 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.40.

View Our Latest Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.