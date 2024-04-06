Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 110,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 264,507 shares.The stock last traded at $14.17 and had previously closed at $14.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $489.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,507,000 after buying an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,399,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,008,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after buying an additional 107,414 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

