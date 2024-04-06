MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Up 3.9%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $226.41 and last traded at $223.27. 338,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 429,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

MarketAxess Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,526,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,387,000 after acquiring an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

