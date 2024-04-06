Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,856,000 after buying an additional 323,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,937.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.93. 1,286,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,619. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $256.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

