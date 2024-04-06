Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,468 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $82,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,995.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,333,000 after acquiring an additional 232,927 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 274,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,067,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,394. The company has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.99 and a fifty-two week high of $209.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.66 and its 200-day moving average is $196.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMC

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.