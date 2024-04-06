Maverick Protocol (MAV) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $9.40 million and $11.77 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.62912043 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $15,141,027.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

