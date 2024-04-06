MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $108,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $13.91 on Friday, reaching $1,501.72. The company had a trading volume of 288,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,621.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,513.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

