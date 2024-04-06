Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $100.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.68 and a beta of 0.83. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mesa Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.