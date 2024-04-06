Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

MESO opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 32,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at $757,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesoblast by 9.3% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

