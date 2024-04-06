Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.54

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.54 and last traded at $49.42, with a volume of 165394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Get Methanex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Methanex

Methanex Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.21 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Methanex by 178.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Methanex by 27.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Methanex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.