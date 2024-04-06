MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

MGEE opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.72. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $83.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 17.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.62%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.16 per share, with a total value of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $799,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

