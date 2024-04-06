Michael Hale Purchases 50,000 Shares of Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Stock

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hale purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £32,500 ($40,798.39).

Shares of LON AEO opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.77) on Friday. Aeorema Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.40 ($1.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.34.

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

