Michael Hale Purchases 50,000 Shares of Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO) Stock

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hale purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £32,500 ($40,798.39).
Aeorema Communications Price Performance
Shares of LON AEO opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.77) on Friday. Aeorema Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.40 ($1.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.34.
About Aeorema Communications
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeorema Communications
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Trading Halts Explained
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.