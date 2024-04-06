MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $1,606.11

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,606.11, but opened at $1,692.98. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,712.48, with a volume of 394,956 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,125.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.24, for a total transaction of $3,071,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,396 shares of company stock valued at $100,100,665. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $61,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

